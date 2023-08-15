'Our Doors Always Open for Constructive Discussions': Manipur CM Appeals for Peace on I-Day

In his address during the 77th Indian Independence Day celebration, Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh extended an appeal for peace and reconciliation amidst the ethnic crisis that has engulfed the state for the past three months.

Acknowledging the tragic toll the violence has taken, including over a hundred lives lost, thousands rendered homeless, and substantial property damage, the Chief Minister stressed that the path to progress lies in forgiveness and moving forward together.

“We must shed our differences and grievances through forgiveness and forgetting. Only then can we harmoniously coexist and embark on our journey of development once more," Chief Minister passionately conveyed to the citizens gathered for the occasion.

Highlighting the futility of violence in achieving societal advancement, Biren Singh urged unity and dialogue as a means to resolve any misunderstandings or miscommunications that might exist among various communities.

“Our doors are always open for constructive discussions. Let us sit across the table, address our shortcomings, and collectively pave the way for lasting peace," he affirmed.

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to the Indian Union and its constitutional obligations, the Chief Minister emphasized his government’s unwavering dedication to the betterment of both hill and valley communities.

He also condemned attempts by external forces to destabilize the peace-loving state and country, emphasizing that his government has adhered to constitutional principles and values.