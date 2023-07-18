Trends :Parliament Monsoon SessionManipur Viral VideoINDIA Alliance Maharashtra AssemblyNDA vs INDIA
Home » Politics » Opposition Alliance Likely Named INDIA as 'Chak De!' Tweets Hint at Bloc's 2024 Branding

Opposition Alliance Likely Named INDIA as 'Chak De!' Tweets Hint at Bloc's 2024 Branding

If tweets by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi are any indication, ‘INDIA’ as an acronym may figure prominently in the coalition’s name

Advertisement

Curated By: Nitya Thirumalai

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 15:53 IST

Bengaluru, India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other leaders at the opposition meet in Bengaluru on July 17, 2023. (Twitter/@kharge)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other leaders at the opposition meet in Bengaluru on July 17, 2023. (Twitter/@kharge)

With the second day of the Opposition meeting underway in Bengaluru on Tuesday, all eyes are on what name the new alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha elections is given. And if tweets by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi are any indication, ‘INDIA’ as an acronym may figure prominently in the coalition’s name.

Both leaders posted cryptic tweets with the phrase ‘Chak De, INDIA!’ shortly after the meeting got underway, with Congress MP Manickam Tagore also posting a similar tweet.

Advertisement

The RJD, in fact, posted a tweet announcing INDIA or Indian National Democractic Inclusive Alliance as the alliance’s new name, but deleted the post within minutes.

As many as 26 parties are holding deliberations on giving the grouping a name, structure and common agenda to take on the BJP in the 2024 General Elections. All political parties were asked at a dinner meeting on Monday night to suggest names for the alliance.

Advertisement

Acording to reports, the name of Sonia Gandhi as chairperson of the new grouping has also been suggested. Sonia Gandhi was the chairperson of UPA 1 and 2, which remained in government from 2004 to 2014.

Top opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, chief ministers of West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra along with party presidents and leaders of several parties were present at the meeting on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Among others at the meeting hosted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), Farooq Abdullah (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), besides Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), D Raja (CPI), Jayant Chaudhary (RLD) and MDMK MP Vaiko.

The Opposition meeting coincides with the NDA meeting convened on Tuesday in Delhi, where some new allies are likely to join the ruling BJP-led coalition.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • Talks of unity notwithstanding, differences among opposition parties, especially those who have been traditional rivals, remain and reconciling political interests will be a challenging task. Fifteen parties, including the Congress, TMC, AAP, CPI, CPI-M, RJD, JMM, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), SP and the JDU, attended the last meeting for opposition unity hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23.

    Among the parties added this time are the MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, CPI-ML, Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph) and the Kerala Congress (Mani), besides the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) of Krishna Patel and Tamil Nadu’s Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) led by M H Jawahirullah. The total strength of the opposition parties attending this meeting is around 150 in Lok Sabha.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Nitya ThirumalaiNitya Thirumalai, News Editor at News18.com, writes on Indian and global politic...Read More

    first published: July 18, 2023, 15:19 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 15:53 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App