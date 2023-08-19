Chandrababu Promises to Reduce Power Charges After Coming Back to Power in Andhra Pradesh

TDP supremo and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday promised that power charges will be reduced if his party comes to power in the state.

Naidu stressed that power charges were never increased during the TDP regime but they were revised eight times in the past four years. Addressing a roadshow at Amalapuram as part of his ‘Bhavishayathuku Guarantee’ programme, the TDP supremo said that he would not have said anything had the living standards of the common man improved.

“But this Chief Minister, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, destroyed the lives of the people in the state. The situation has become so worse that women are unable to lead a normal life with the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities," he said.

Advertisement

The TDP supremo further stated that he has been touring the Konaseema area for the past three days, which is witnessing political unrest. Not only the internet services are disrupted, but illegal cases are also being foisted against innocent persons, Chandrababu alleged.

He also claimed that Amalapuram was developed only when the former Lok Sabha Speaker, lateBalayogi represented the area.

Power charges have been hiked eight times in the past four years and the supply too, is not regular, the TDP supremo said. He claimed that this situation has arisen because of the “corrupt" Chief Minister of the state.

Chandrababu further advised the Andhra Pradesh CM to visit the area at least once to know the ground reality.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who promised total prohibition, “took a U-turn after coming to power" and even increased the liquor prices only to make money out of it, the former chief minister said, asking why online payments were not allowed in liquor shops. “This psycho Chief Minister knows your weakness, thus he is looting all of you," the TDP supremo remarked.

Roads are in a dilapidated condition while irrigation canals are filled with silt and the tail-end areas are not receiving enough water for irrigation, he added.

Advertisement

Chandrababu Naidu further said that the “chief minister might not be permanent but this state is". Expressing concern that the sand mafia is ruling the roost, the TDP supremo ridiculed the move by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to provide sticks to pilgrims to face wild animals.