Chennai Sessions Court Extends Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's Remand in Money Laundering Case

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case and he was in judicial custody from that day onwards

July 26, 2023

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji. (File image: @Senthilbalaji/Twitter)
A sessions court in the city on Wednesday extended the remand of arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji to judicial custody till August 8, 2023. Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced through video conferencing from the Puzhal Prison here, extended his remand.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case and he was in judicial custody from that day onwards.

His remand to judicial custody was extended twice subsequently. His latest judicial custody ended on July 26, 2023. Therefore, he was produced before the PSJ.

    • He was arrested by the ED in a cash-for-jobs scam when he was Transport Minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.

    Having handled the Electricity and Prohibition and Excise portfolios earlier in the current DMK regime, Balaji is now Minister without a portfolio.

    July 26, 2023
