Chhattisgarh Assembly's Monsoon Session Likely to Be Stormy; BJP to Bring No-trust Motion

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly’s monsoon session beginning Tuesday is likely to be a stormy affair with the Opposition BJP looking to corner the Congress government on a number of issues, including alleged scams, and also bring a no-trust motion ahead of the state polls. It will be the last session of the Assembly before the state goes to polls by this year-end.

The BJP has decided to corner the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress dispensation on several issues, including alleged scams and agitations being staged by contractual employees of government departments demanding regularisation of service.