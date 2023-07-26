Chhattisgarh Coal Scam: Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, Son Devendra Among 3 Sentenced to 4 Years in Jail

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender Darda, and M/S JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd’s Director, Manoj Kumar Jayaswal to four years’ imprisonment in a case linked to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the company, JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd.

According to a PTI report, the three convicts were taken into custody after the court order.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal also awarded a three-year jail term to ex-coal secretary H C Gupta and two former senior public servants K S Kropha and K C Samria in connection with the case.

However, these three convicts were granted bail on a personal bond by the court to enable them to challenge their conviction and punishment in the high court.