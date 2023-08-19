Chhattisgarh: Kejriwal, Mann to Address AAP Event in Raipur During Day-long Visit

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day-long visit to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday, his third trip to the poll-bound state in the past five months.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the duo will address an AAP workers’ convention in Raipur at Jainam Manas Bhavan opposite Raipur airport at 12 noon, the party’s state unit chief Komal Hupendi told reporters on Friday.

Kejriwal will also release “guarantee cards" for the people of Chhattisgarh to mention what his party will implement if voted to power in the state, he said. Assembly elections in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh are scheduled by the year-end.