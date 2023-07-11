'Chief of Hijras': Shocker from Maharashtra BJP Neta, Threatens to 'Tear Uddhav Thackeray's Clothes'

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Tuesday called former CM Uddhav Thackeray “chief of hijras (eunuchs)". “Uddhav referred to his father, Balasaheb, as an old man in his last days. Animals were compare to Bal Thackeray…Uddhav is a stigma on men," Rane said.

“If you don’t stop criticizing our leaders, they will tear your clothes," the leader added, warning Thackeray that his “baby penguin" (Aaditya Thackeray) will be in jail soon.

Nitish’s father and Union minister, Narayan Rane, also hit out at Uddhav Thackeray over his comments on Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to News18 Lokmat, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde took a dig at Uddhav Thackeray saying an insecure person cannot get a party to grow.

Thackeray had attacked Maharashtra deputy ChM Devendra Fadnavis and said the latter was a “taint" on Nagpur as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting he would never do so. Playing an old audio clip of Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Thackeray said the BJP leader’s “no means yes".

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers later raised slogans against Thackeray after tearing his posters near the Nagpur airport. A local BJP leader said they will stage demonstrations on Tuesday morning in the city against the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

Uddhav Thackeray’s Reaction

Reacting to the barbs of the opponents, Uddhav said that large crowd waited for him in Nagpur, Digras and Amravati. “There was palpable anger among people about what has happened in the state. I will continue to tour Maharashtra as the government hasn’t been focusing on people’s problems. I have asked my party to take stock of whether government schemes have reached households," he added.