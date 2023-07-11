Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionMaharashtra PoliticsNews18 Mega UCC PollAmit ShahBengal Rural Polls
Home » Politics » 'Chief of Hijras': Shocker from Maharashtra BJP Neta, Threatens to 'Tear Uddhav Thackeray's Clothes'

'Chief of Hijras': Shocker from Maharashtra BJP Neta, Threatens to 'Tear Uddhav Thackeray's Clothes'

On furore over his tainted' for Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray asked if he had used any foul language. Look at what they have spoken against me when I had undergone a surgery, the ex-CM said, adding that he maintains his statement

Advertisement

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 14:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Uddhav Thackeray's morphed image (R) uploaded on Facebook by BJP leader Nitish Rane (L).
Uddhav Thackeray's morphed image (R) uploaded on Facebook by BJP leader Nitish Rane (L).

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Tuesday called former CM Uddhav Thackeray “chief of hijras (eunuchs)". “Uddhav referred to his father, Balasaheb, as an old man in his last days. Animals were compare to Bal Thackeray…Uddhav is a stigma on men," Rane said.

“If you don’t stop criticizing our leaders, they will tear your clothes," the leader added, warning Thackeray that his “baby penguin" (Aaditya Thackeray) will be in jail soon.

Advertisement

मर्दानगी वर कलंक !

हिजड्यांच्या प्रमुखांकडुन अजून काय अपेक्षा..

बायल्या कुठला!!

Posted by Nitesh Rane on Monday, July 10, 2023

Nitish’s father and Union minister, Narayan Rane, also hit out at Uddhav Thackeray over his comments on Devendra Fadnavis.

Advertisement

Speaking to News18 Lokmat, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde took a dig at Uddhav Thackeray saying an insecure person cannot get a party to grow.

Advertisement

Thackeray had attacked Maharashtra deputy ChM Devendra Fadnavis and said the latter was a “taint" on Nagpur as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting he would never do so. Playing an old audio clip of Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Thackeray said the BJP leader’s “no means yes".

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers later raised slogans against Thackeray after tearing his posters near the Nagpur airport. A local BJP leader said they will stage demonstrations on Tuesday morning in the city against the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

Uddhav Thackeray’s Reaction

Reacting to the barbs of the opponents, Uddhav said that large crowd waited for him in Nagpur, Digras and Amravati. “There was palpable anger among people about what has happened in the state. I will continue to tour Maharashtra as the government hasn’t been focusing on people’s problems. I have asked my party to take stock of whether government schemes have reached households," he added.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • On furore over his “tainted" for Fadnavis, the former CM said, “Why are you so upset about my statement? When you level allegations at someone, don’t you call them tainted? I am happy that the kind of allegations levelled against us are the same as those who are now a part of the government. I didn’t think that my word will have so much of impact. I am happy that some sensitivity remains."

    “(Nitin) Gadkari himself had to go through such experiences. I too don’t feel happy about it…I have showed them the truth. That’s why they are upset. I maintain my statement. These people are a taint on Maharashtra. Did I use any foul language? Look at what they have spoken against me when I had undergone a surgery," Uddhav further said.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sumedha KirtiSumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both a...Read More

    first published: July 11, 2023, 13:25 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 14:52 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App