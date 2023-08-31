Children Unsafe in AAP Govt Schools, Education Minister Atishi Should Resign: Delhi BJP

The BJP on Thursday alleged children in AAP government schools are not safe, and attacked the party over the death of a Class 12 girl after she allegedly jumped off the third floor of her school building on August 29.

The student of the SBBM Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in the Civil Lines area died during treatment at a hospital, police said.

Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj alleged the Kejriwal government was trying to hush up the matter as it did in the case of an alleged incident of sexual assault on two students in a Rohini government school. “The AAP government is suppressing the incident of the death of the girl student of its school in Civil Lines area that is hardly 500 metres away from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence," Swaraj charged in a press conference.