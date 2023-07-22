CM Adityanath Launches 10-day Campaign for Safety, Self-reliance of Women in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started a 10-day special campaign to ensure the safety, respect, and self-reliance of women in the state. The aim of the campaign, which is led by the Women and Child Safety Organisation on the instruction of the CM, is to empower women of the state.

The campaign, which started on July 21, will run till July 30. Moreover, it will be run from the 21st to the 30th of every month in order to prevent crimes against women and protect their dignity in the state. It will empower the Mission Shakti Abhiyan already being implemented in Uttar Pradesh for the safety of women.

Anupam Kulshrestha, Additional DGP, Women and Child Safety Organisation, said that the women and daughters of the state will be informed about various welfare schemes of the government on behalf of Shakti Didi (female constable) of the department during the campaign. He further said that the problems being faced by women in availing government’s schemes would also be addressed by coordinating with the concerned department.

Kulshrestha said that although the department is resolving problems of women and daughters on a daily basis, the 10-day campaign will expedite the resolution even further, with ‘Shakti Didis’ to contact women in the field and to get their problems resolved immediately.

During the campaign, cops from women police beat will meet meet the victims of sexual crimes and also provide necessary counselling. While visiting the schools of the beat area, children will be made aware about various child crimes, an official statement said.