CM Flags Arrest Of 15 TN Fishermen By Lanka, Tells Centre To Get Them Released

As many as 15 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy who confiscated their boats too, Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed to the Centre on Monday and requested steps for the immediate release of fishers and boats.

Stalin, writing to Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar said the apprehension of 15 fishermen and the confiscation of their fishing boats by Sri Lanka has caused distress and fear among the fishing community in the state.

The fishermen, who ventured out for fishing in two boats were arrested on July 9, 2023 by Lankan Navy. Thousands of fishermen’s livelihoods depend on fishing activities in the waters near the Indo-Sri Lankan maritime boundary. They solely rely on fishing to sustain their families and communities.