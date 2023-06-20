CM Kejriwal Proposes Delhi Cabinet Meeting with L-G Over Spurt in Crimes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over the "alarming" spurt in crimes in the national capital. In the letter dated June 19, he also proposed a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet with the LG for a "meaningful discussion" on the issue.

"Seriousness of the situation can be gauged from a heart rending fact that four murders have taken place during last 24 hours in different parts of Delhi," read the letter.

Kejriwal also stressed on the need to increase police patrolling, especially during night hours, and urgent engagement with the residents of Delhi on the matter. "I propose a meeting of my cabinet colleagues with your goodself for a meaningful discussion on this important issue," he added.