CM vs CM: Himanta Takes Fresh Dig at Kejriwal, Says His 12 Lakh Job Claim Will ‘Remain a Joke Forever’

A war of words continued between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as the former issued a fresh salvo against the AAP supremo for his comments, at a rally a day before.

Sarma, once again, slammed Kejriwal for not making any reference in his speech to allegations of corruption against the BJP leader, which he had reportedly made in the Delhi Assembly.

He also called him a “coward" whose “heroism" was confined within the assembly. Sarma made similar comments on the Delhi chief minister last week, and called him a coward back then too.

“He had made charges of corruption against me in the Delhi Assembly, but I cannot act on it as he is protected by regulations. I had challenged him to repeat the same allegations outside the House and then I will see him in court," Sarma said at a presser on Sunday.

“But, he didn’t have the courage to say anything here. He spoke a lot of ‘anab-shanab’ (rubbish), but nothing on charges against me," he added.

On Kejriwal’s claims at the Guwahati rally, about jobs provided by the Delhi government, Sarma said the figures were wrong and 60 per cent of citizens in the national capital were “living in hell".

“I spoke to officials in Delhi. They told me that there are 1.50 lakh government-sanctioned posts under Delhi government. I will write to Kejriwal tomorrow to provide the break-up of the jobs, and I will also share the details of employment provided by our government," Sarma said.

Sarma also downplayed Kejriwal’s promise of free electricity if AAP came to power in Assam, asserting that the northeastern state has the ‘Orunudoi’ scheme under which the government credits Rs 1,400 per month in the bank accounts of economically backward families.

This comes a day after Kejriwal replied to Sarma’s earlier “warning" and said that open threats does not befit a leader.

Addressing his first political rally in Assam, Kejriwal highlighted the “threats" issued by Sarma and said that he has only done “dirty politics" in the last seven years in power.

“He (Sarma) was threatening me, saying if I come we will put him in jail. The people of Assam are not like that, they are hospitable. They don’t give threats. Himanta Biswa Sarma should learn about Assam’s culture and tradition," he said.

He also added that people of Assam do not threaten their guests, but offer them tea.

