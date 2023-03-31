'Colossal Waste of Money': Congress' Jairam Ramesh Calls New Parliament Building PM Modi's 'Personal Vanity Project'

Calling it a “waste of money", Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday once again took a jibe at the construction of the new parliament building. Ramesh claimed the new parliament building is nothing but a “personal vanity project" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Comparing the Prime Minister with every “dictator", the Congress leader said PM Modi wants to leave behind his architectural legacy through the new parliament building.

“The first of the personal vanity projects. Every dictator wants to leave behind his architectural legacy. Colossal waste of money", Ramesh said in a tweet following PM Modi’s surprise visit to the new parliament building earlier in the day.

The Prime Minister spent more than an hour and inspected various works at the construction site of the new parliament building on Thursday. He observed facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament and also interacted with the construction workers.

The Congress Party have been criticizing the construction of the new parliament and central vista project since its announcement.

Earlier Congress leader Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter and said, “Mr Modi, It will also be recorded in history that when farmers were fighting for their rights on the streets for 16 days, you were building a palace for yourself in the name of Central Vista. In a democracy, power is not meant to fulfil whims, it is a means of public service and welfare".

He further stated that the Parliament building is not about mortar and stones and it envisions democracy and imbibes Constitution."

“Dear PM, Parliament is not mortar and stones. It envisions democracy. It imbibes Constitution. It is economic-political-social equality. It is compassion and camaraderie. It is the aspiration of 130 crore Indians. What would a building built upon trampling of these values represent?" Surjewala has tweeted.

It has to be noted that the Congress party also boycotted the foundation laying ceremony of the new parliament building.

