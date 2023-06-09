Trends :Arvind Kejriwal-PM ModiNCP-Supriya SuleSachin PilotSmriti IraniBihar Municipal Election Results
Home » Politics » 'Conductor' CM Siddaramaiah to Kickstart Free Bus Rides for Women in Karnataka on June 11

'Conductor' CM Siddaramaiah to Kickstart Free Bus Rides for Women in Karnataka on June 11

According to sources, the CM will travel in a BMTC bus and issue free tickets to women passengers to mark the launch of the project in the state capital

Advertisement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 21:24 IST

Bengaluru, India

File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Image: PTI)
File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Image: PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will don the role of a bus conductor on June 11 and launch the ‘Shakti’ scheme, which provides free travel to women in state-run buses.

The scheme is one of the five guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the assembly elections.

According to sources, the CM will travel in a BMTC bus and issue free tickets to women passengers to mark the launch of the project in the state capital while ministers and legislators would flag off the services in their respective districts and constituency simultaneously.

A statement from the CM’s office said Siddaramaiah has directed the district incharge ministers along with the legislators to ensure that the Shakti scheme reaches “all the eligible beneficiaries, beyond all caste, religion and class".

Advertisement

“All the district ministers shall swing into action to make the launch of the scheme meaningful," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying in the statement.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • The Shakti scheme has brought relief to the women of the state, who were in distress due to price hike and inflation, he said.

    “The State government is implementing all guarantee schemes within a month of coming to power, despite the fact that it requires huge fund mobilisation," it added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 09, 2023, 21:24 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 21:24 IST
    Read More