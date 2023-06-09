Cong Appoints Shaktisinh Gohil as New Gujarat PCC Chief; Babariya New Haryana, Delhi In-charge

The Congress on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil as the new Gujarat PCC president and relieved him from the charge of AICC in-charge of Haryana and Delhi by appointing Deepak Babariya in his place.

“The Congress president has appointed Shaktisinh Gohil as the new Gujarat PCC president and V Vaithilingam, MP, as the new Puducherry PCC president," said an official communication.

“The Congress President has appointed Shri Deepak Babaria as AICC in-charge of Haryana and Delhi with immediate effect," said another official order from the party.

It also said that the party appreciates the contributions of outgoing AICC in-charge Gohil. Gohil has replaced Jagdish Thakor, who had resigned after the party’s poor performance in the last assembly elections in Gujarat when the party reached its lowest-ever legislator tally.