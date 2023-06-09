Trends :Arvind Kejriwal-PM ModiNCP-Supriya SuleSachin PilotSmriti IraniBihar Municipal Election Results
Home » Politics » Cong Appoints Shaktisinh Gohil as New Gujarat PCC Chief; Babariya New Haryana, Delhi In-charge

Cong Appoints Shaktisinh Gohil as New Gujarat PCC Chief; Babariya New Haryana, Delhi In-charge

The Congress appointed Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil as the new Gujarat PCC president and relieved him from the charge of AICC incharge of Haryana and Delhi by appointing Deepak Babariya in his place

Advertisement

Reported By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 23:03 IST

New Delhi, India

The Congress appointed Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil as the new Gujarat PCC president. (Image: News18)
The Congress appointed Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil as the new Gujarat PCC president. (Image: News18)

The Congress on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil as the new Gujarat PCC president and relieved him from the charge of AICC in-charge of Haryana and Delhi by appointing Deepak Babariya in his place.

“The Congress president has appointed Shaktisinh Gohil as the new Gujarat PCC president and V Vaithilingam, MP, as the new Puducherry PCC president," said an official communication.

“The Congress President has appointed Shri Deepak Babaria as AICC in-charge of Haryana and Delhi with immediate effect," said another official order from the party.

It also said that the party appreciates the contributions of outgoing AICC in-charge Gohil. Gohil has replaced Jagdish Thakor, who had resigned after the party’s poor performance in the last assembly elections in Gujarat when the party reached its lowest-ever legislator tally.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • The Congress also appointed MLA Varsha Gaikwad as the new president of Mumbai RCC (Regional Congress Committee). She replaces Bhai Jagtap. Vaithilingam has replaced A V Subramanian as Puducherry PCC chief.

    “The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC/RCC presidents Shri Jagdish Thakor (Gujarat), Shri A V Subramanian (Puducherry) and Shri Bhai Jagtap (Mumbai)," another order said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 09, 2023, 23:03 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 23:03 IST
    Read More