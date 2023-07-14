Cong Claims BJP Video Showed Indian Territories as Part of Pak, China; Demands Apology

The Congress on Friday claimed that an animated video released by the BJP showed Indian territories as part of Pakistan and China and demanded an apology from the ruling party, calling it an “attack" on India’s territorial integrity.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the BJP as well as several of its leaders tweeted the animated video hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which “ironically parts of India were shown with Pakistan and China".

She said many of them later deleted the video after people pointed out the map issue.

In the video, an animated character of Modi is seen looking at a globe in which India’s map is also visible.

“If this is not an attack on our territorial integrity and our sovereignty then I wonder what is. This exposes the BJP, this tells you what they are made of, what their motives are. This also tells you the lack of respect they have for our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Shrinate said.

“This also tells you who the real ‘tukde tukde gang’ in this country is, it is none other than the BJP," she alleged.

Shrinate, who heads the Congress’ social media department, said that after the BJP put out the video, it was shared by its ministers, leaders and spokespersons.

“People started reacting to it, people questioned how integral parts of India were shown with Pakistan and China, and in no time they deleted the video. But because you deleted the video and ran away does not mean we will not raise questions which should be raised," she said.