Cong Declares Expenditure of Rs 130 Cr on Gujarat, Himachal Polls; BJP Spent Rs 49 Cr on Himachal Elections

The Congress spent over Rs 130 crore for contesting the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls held late last year, according to an expenditure report submitted by the party to the Election Commission.

The BJP spent over Rs 49 crore for contesting the Himachal Pradesh elections, the saffron party said in its expenditure report submitted to the poll panel.

The EC has not yet put in the public domain the BJP’s election expenditure report for the Gujarat assembly elections.

The BJP retained power in Gujarat, while the Congress wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the election expenditure reports filed by the two parties, money was largely spent on funding their respective candidates, advertisement and publicity, and travel of star campaigners.

The Congress spent Rs 27.02 crore in Himachal Pradesh and Rs 103.62 crore in Gujarat, according to its expenditure report.

In Himachal Pradesh, the party spent Rs 14.80 crore for funding its candidates, Rs 2.74 crore on advertisements and publicity, and Rs 5.28 crore on the travel of its star campaigners, which includes expenditure on hiring special aircraft for its top leaders.

In Gujarat, the Congress spent Rs 45.34 crore for funding its candidates; Rs 18.08 crore on publicity, including posters and banners; Rs 11.27 crore on advertisements and Rs 9.88 crore on travel of its star campaigners.