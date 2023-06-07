Trends :Arvind Kejriwal Amruta Fadnavis CaseSharad PawarRahul Gandhi2024 Lok Sabha Polls
Home » Politics » Cong Declares Expenditure of Rs 130 Cr on Gujarat, Himachal Polls; BJP Spent Rs 49 Cr on Himachal Elections

Cong Declares Expenditure of Rs 130 Cr on Gujarat, Himachal Polls; BJP Spent Rs 49 Cr on Himachal Elections

According to the election expenditure reports filed by the two parties, money was largely spent on funding their respective candidates, advertisement and publicity, and travel of star campaigners

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 21:01 IST

New Delhi, India

The Congress spent Rs 27.02 crore in Himachal Pradesh and Rs 103.62 crore in Gujarat. (File/PTI)
The Congress spent Rs 27.02 crore in Himachal Pradesh and Rs 103.62 crore in Gujarat. (File/PTI)

The Congress spent over Rs 130 crore for contesting the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls held late last year, according to an expenditure report submitted by the party to the Election Commission.

The BJP spent over Rs 49 crore for contesting the Himachal Pradesh elections, the saffron party said in its expenditure report submitted to the poll panel.

The EC has not yet put in the public domain the BJP’s election expenditure report for the Gujarat assembly elections.

The BJP retained power in Gujarat, while the Congress wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

According to the election expenditure reports filed by the two parties, money was largely spent on funding their respective candidates, advertisement and publicity, and travel of star campaigners.

The Congress spent Rs 27.02 crore in Himachal Pradesh and Rs 103.62 crore in Gujarat, according to its expenditure report.

In Himachal Pradesh, the party spent Rs 14.80 crore for funding its candidates, Rs 2.74 crore on advertisements and publicity, and Rs 5.28 crore on the travel of its star campaigners, which includes expenditure on hiring special aircraft for its top leaders.

In Gujarat, the Congress spent Rs 45.34 crore for funding its candidates; Rs 18.08 crore on publicity, including posters and banners; Rs 11.27 crore on advertisements and Rs 9.88 crore on travel of its star campaigners.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • The BJP has shown its expenditure at Rs 49.69 crore in Himachal Pradesh.

    The BJP spent Rs 15.19 crore on the travel of its star campaigners, Rs 8.5 crore on publicity and Rs 18.57 crore for funding its candidates, according to the party’s expenditure report.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 07, 2023, 21:01 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 21:01 IST
    Read More