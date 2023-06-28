Cong Raises Questions on Pricing of Predator Drone Deal with US, Seeks Complete Transparency

The Congress on Wednesday demanded complete transparency in the multi-crore India-US drone deal, while alleging that the 31 MQ-9B Predator UAV drones were being procured for a higher price.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said at a press conference that national security was paramount and that several doubts were being raised on the predator drone deal.

“The Modi government is known to jeopardise national interests and the people of India have witnessed the same in the Rafale deal, where the Modi government bought only 36 Rafale jets instead of 126. We also saw how HAL was denied transfer of technology. We also saw how several unilateral decisions were made, despite widespread objections from the Defence Acquisition Committee and the Armed Forces. The Rafale ‘scam’ is still under scrutiny in France," he charged.

“We demand complete transparency in this Predator Drone deal. India needs answers to the crucial questions. Otherwise, we will be trapped in another ‘scam’ under the Modi Government," he told reporters.

Trashing reports on the price as well as the acquisition process, the Defence Ministry had said on Sunday that India is yet to finalise the cost and specific terms of purchase of 31 MQ-9B long endurance drones from the US and it will examine the “best price" offered by the manufacturer to other nations before concluding the procurement.

It had said that the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) accorded to the procurement by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) noted the estimated cost of USD 3,072 million (one million=10 lakh) as provided by the US government, adding the price will be negotiated once policy approval from Washington is received.

Khera said as the dust settles on all “manufactured glitter" on PM Narendra Modi’s much publicised visit to the USA, there is one defence deal which is now under the radar of several questions. So much so that the Defence Ministry had to release an official PIB clarification and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had to clarify, he claimed.

“But the people of India need answers on the USD 3.072 billion (25,200 crore at current conversion levels) deal for 31 MQ-9B (16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian) High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) – commonly known as MQ-9B Predator UAV Drones manufactured by only one entity – General Atomics," he said, adding these are not the latest in the town.

He said their first combat mission was in 2017 and now there has been advancement in technology with new latest variants which have come up.

Khera said that each Predator/Reaper drone from General Atomics USA will cost approximately Rs 812 crore each and India is keen to buy 31 of those which means India shall spend Rs 25,200 crore while the DRDO can develop the same in just 10-20 percent of the cost.

“Why was there no Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to approve the drone deal? Is it it not reminiscent of the Rafale deal wherein PM Modi ‘unilaterally’ signed a deal for 36 Rafales without the Defence Ministry or the External Affairs Ministry privy to it," he asked.

“Why is India paying more than the price for a drone, as compared to other countries? Why are we paying the ‘highest price’ for a drone, which does not have AI integration," he also asked.

The Congress leader questioned that when the Air Force had reservations about “skyrocketing prices" of these drones, then what was the tearing hurry to have a deal.