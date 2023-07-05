Cong Top Brass to Deliberate with Rajasthan Leaders Thursday; All Eyes on Gehlot-Pilot Tussle

Top leaders of the Congress will discuss the party’s strategy and poll preparedness in Rajasthan on Thursday while also seeking to resolve the tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his bete noire Sachin Pilot that is proving to be a gordian knot for the party.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC in-charge of state Sukhjinder Randhawa, Pilot and other senior leaders from Rajasthan will attend the meeting at the party headquarters here at 11 am.

Chief Minister Gehlot, who is recovering from fractures in both his toes, will attend the meeting via video conferencing, sources said.

Advertisement

Kharge has been chairing key strategy meetings with leaders of poll-bound states. He has already held separate meetings with leaders of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

All eyes are on Rajasthan as the Congress is looking to buck the revolving door trend of the incumbent party being voted out of power and the Gehlot-Pilot tussle making matters more complicated for the party for the upcoming assembly polls.

At an event marking the death anniversary of his father Rajesh Pilot last month, Sachin Pilot had said people’s trust is the “biggest asset" for him and asserted that he will keep fighting to get them justice and not back down on his demands.

Pilot had been attacking the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over alleged inaction on charges of corruption levelled by him against the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP dispensation.

The state’s former deputy chief minister has also demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and its reconstitution, as well as definitive action by the government as well as compensation for the victims of job exam paper leaks.

Advertisement

Interestingly, two days before the strategy meeting, Gehlot on Tuesday said that the Rajasthan government will bring a bill in the next assembly session to increase the quantum of punishment for those involved in recruitment exam paper leaks from 10 years to life imprisonment.

In a bid to defuse the tensions, Congress chief Kharge and Gandhi had held marathon discussions with Gehlot and Pilot separately in May. They had later posed for photographs at Kharge’s 10 Rajaji Marg residence here.

Advertisement

After the meetings, the party had said Gehlot and Pilot have agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly and have left all issues to be resolved by the party high command.

Gehlot and Pilot have been engaged in a power tussle since the Congress formed government in the state in 2018. In 2020, Pilot led a revolt against the Gehlot government after which he was removed from the posts of the party’s state unit president and deputy chief minister.