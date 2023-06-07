Cong Unable to Digest India's Growing Stature: Naqvi on Rahul's Remarks in US

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday attacked Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during his recent US visit, alleging that the Congress is “unable to digest" democracy, development and growing stature of the country.

Speaking with reporters here, the former Union minister took a swipe at the Congress, saying the party’s “hat-trick of hit wicket" and its “nuisance of no-ball" has driven it out of the political fray.