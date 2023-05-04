Cong Will Stage Protests if Special Session of Maharashtra Legislature Not Called: Patole

The Congress will take to the streets if a special session of the Maharashtra legislature was not called to discuss issues including crop loss due to unseasonal rains and the Barsu refinery row, the party said on Thursday.

A party delegation has met Governor Ramesh Bais requesting him to direct the state government to convene a two-day session, and it was expected that he would consider the request positively, said state Congress chief Nana Patole.

Farmers have suffered a lot due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms but the government is not helping them, police are repressing the agitation against the Barsu refinery project, and no action has been taken even after 14 persons died due to sunstroke at the Maharashtra Bhushan award function, he said.

A special session was needed to discuss these and other issues, Patole told reporters.

"If a special session is not convened, the Congress will take to the streets and protest across the state," he said.

The `Vajramuth' rallies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP have been rescheduled due to inclement weather, Patole said.

"The Vajramuth rallies are getting a great response from the public. Three rallies have been held in Aurangabad, Nagpur and Mumbai. Further meetings will be held in Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur and Amravati. But for the last few days it has been raining along with strong winds in many parts of the state. Therefore, we thought of changing the schedule. The rallies have not been cancelled," he said.

