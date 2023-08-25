Congress-Amethi Bond Generations Long; Rahul Gandhi Will Return with Thumping Win, Says Ajay Rai

Newly appointed UP Congress president Ajay Rai on Thursday said the bond between Amethi and the Congress goes generations back and its people will ensure Rahul Gandhi wins the seat back with a huge margin in the coming Lok Sabha election.

On his way to Lucknow from Varanasi, the UPCC Chief said Rahul Gandhi never lied to the people of Amethi, unlike Smriti Irani, the sitting MP from the seat, who promised sugar at Rs 13 per kg after she became the MP.

"It is the demand of the people of Amethi that Rahul Gandhi contest the election from here and they will ensure his victory by at least 5 lakh votes," Rai told reporters.

Advertisement

Rai alleged that Irani has been lying to the people of Amethi about the developmental works she has done for the constituency, and that people have now understood her tricks.

When the Congress leader was reminded about her two-day visit to Amethi, Rai said, "She is roaming around in Amethi afraid of the news of Rahul’s arrival here." Irani arrived in Amethi on Thursday for her two-day visit during which she will inaugurate many industrial units.

"She will go from house to house. But nothing is going to happen now because the people of Amethi are standing with their family," he said.

Amethi had been a Gandhi bastion before it fell to Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Rahul Gandhi represented the constituency three terms before he was defeated by Irani.