Congress Appoints MP Deepak Baij As Its Chhattisgarh Unit Chief Ahead of Assembly Polls

The Congress on Wednesday appointed MP Deepak Baij as the president of its Chhattisgarh unit, replacing Mohan Markam.

The replacement comes ahead of the state Assembly polls due later in the year.

"The Congress president has appointed Deepak Baij, MP, as president of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC president Mohan Markam, MLA," the order issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal read.