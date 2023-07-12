Trends :Maharashtra CabinetBJP South PoliticsBengal Panchayat PollsDelhi OrdinanceKamal Nath's Phone Hacked
Congress Appoints MP Deepak Baij As Its Chhattisgarh Unit Chief Ahead of Assembly Polls

The replacement comes ahead of the state Assembly polls due later in the year

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 23:07 IST

Delhi, India

Baij was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Bastar constituency in Chhattisgarh. (File image to show Congress logo flag/AP)
The Congress on Wednesday appointed MP Deepak Baij as the president of its Chhattisgarh unit, replacing Mohan Markam.

"The Congress president has appointed Deepak Baij, MP, as president of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC president Mohan Markam, MLA," the order issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal read.

    • Baij was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Bastar constituency in Chhattisgarh.

    Markam was appointed as the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief in June 2019 and was due to be replaced. He is an MLA from the Kondagaon constituency.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

