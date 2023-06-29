When PM Modi Hailed As 'Hero', 'Boss' Abroad, Congress Gets 'Stomach Ache', Calls Him Names: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda pilloried the Congress on Thursday, saying its leaders get “stomach ache" when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is praised across the globe and call him names.

While the prime minister of Australia says “Modi, you are the boss" and Elon Musk says “I am a fan of Modi", here the Congress calls him “vile", “snake", “scorpion", “tea-seller", he said.

Nadda also called Congress people “illiterate" in reference to their remarks on food inflation in the country.

The BJP chief addressed party workers after inaugurating a party office building in Bharatpur and later addressed a public rally in Nadbai in the district.

He attacked the opposition parties over dynasty politics saying that if people vote for such parties, they make certain families and their children flourish.

He also said that there has been a major change in India’s image abroad with the focus now shifting to agreements on space, investment and technology.

The BJP leader claimed that while talking about India now, no one refers to Pakistan.

Nadda reached Bharatpur in a helicopter and inaugurated the party office building. He addressed the party workers and highlighted the achievements of the Modi government in the last nine years.

Later, he addressed a public gathering in Nadbai town in Bharatpur district where he attacked the Congress, apart from showcasing the achievements of the Modi government.

“When Modi is praised in the world, Congress here gets stomach ache. The prime minister of Australia says ‘Modi, you are the boss’, Elon Musk says ‘I am a fan of Modi’, someone else says ‘You are the hero’, and here the Congress gets a twinge in stomach and says ‘Modi is a scorpion’, ‘Modi is a snake’, ‘Modi is vile’, ‘Modi is a tea-seller’," he said in the public meeting in Nadbai.

He said that as much as the Congress calls him names, 140 crore people get ready to bless Modi.

Nadda also talked about food inflation in India and other countries and called Congress people “illiterate".

“These illiterate Congress people talk about inflation. Inflation rate in food items is 2.7 per cent in India, 48.75 per cent in Pakistan, 5.4 per cent in America, 8 per cent in UK, 11 per cent in Russia, and 9 per cent in Germany…. This is the story of India’s development," he said.

Nadda said that the culture of politics has changed in the country, now there is a danger to those who were running and flourishing dynasties in the name of parties.

He said that Modi took India from dynasty politics to the politics of development.

“If you vote for RJD, you vote for Lalu’s family, if you vote for Samajwadi Party, you vote for Akhilesh’s family and his children, if you vote for Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena, you vote for Uddhav Thackeray family, if you vote for NCP then you vote for Sharad Pawar’s family to prosper, if you vote for Mamata’s party then you vote to allow Mamata and her nephew Abhishek to do corruption, if you vote for YSR Congress, then you vote for Jagan Reddy’s family, but if you vote for Modi, you vote for the country and your children," he said.

He said that Congress has also become a party of mother, daughter and son.

Earlier, in the meeting in Bharatpur, he said that there has been a major change in India’s image abroad with the focus now shifting to agreements on space, investment and technology.

“Before 2014, whenever international leaders discussed India, they used to say ‘India and Pakistan’," Nadda said, adding after Narendra Modi became prime minister, no one links the two countries.

Pakistan has become secondary, he said.

Before 2014, prime ministers visiting the US used to discuss cross-border terrorism. But now, relations between the two countries have reached new heights under Modi’s leadership, the BJP chief said.

“Today, there is an agreement on space, cryogenic engines, foreign direct investment and technical support," he said.

“We do not talk about terrorism because under the leadership of PM Modi, we have achieved the ability to keep the country safe and we are moving forward." Nadda credited the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana with reducing poverty from 22 per cent to 10 per cent and said that extreme poverty has been brought down to less than one per cent.

Before 2014, India was seen as a corrupt nation, he alleged and said Modi has ended vote-bank politics and “started a politics based on report card".

Attacking the Congress government in Rajasthan, where elections are due later this year, he said the state stood at 29th position in performance in the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission despite getting the highest budgetary allocation under it.

He urged the people to bring the BJP back to power in Rajasthan in the upcoming assembly elections.

“(Union Jal Shakti Minister) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has given maximum money to Rajasthan and it is sad that the (Ashok) Gehlot government has done most scams and shoddy work due to corruption," he said.

“Make BJP win, you will understand the difference. You will get money from Gajendra Singh and blessings from Modi, and water will reach you, keep this in mind," he said.

He said that Chief Minister Gehlot has given a free hand to his MLAs to do corruption.

“The Gehlot government is neck-deep in corruption. They have given an open licence to each of their MLAs for corruption. There is corruption everywhere, out in the open," he said.