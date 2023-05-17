Congress Hits Back at BJP for Questioning Delay in Deciding Karnataka CM

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for criticising it over the delay in deciding the chief minister of Karnataka and cited examples when the saffron party declared its chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Assam several days after winning the polls.

AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said that a section of the media has fallen victim to the “fake news factory of BJP on the formation of next Congress government in Karnataka", asking whether they had questioned the prime minister the same way when he took seven to 10 days in deciding on chief ministers in several states.

“We understand the frustration of BJP in being decisively rejected by the brother and sisters of Karnataka bringing an end to the #40PercentBJPSarkara.

“I hope some people had questioned PM Modi when he took 7 to 10 days in deciding chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Goa and many other states. No one then whispered a word on the High Command culture. But the same forces and select news outlets have objections to the process of dialogue, discussion, and consensus adopted by Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge ji, which is in true democratic traditions," Surjewala said on Twitter.

He also said that he has advised all Congress leaders to not issue statements on the issue of leadership. “Any out-of-turn remarks made from here onwards will be treated as indiscipline and action taken accordingly," Surjewala said.

Earlier, AICC general secretary, of communications, Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, “Just to refresh memories of PM’s drum-beaters especially. 2017 UP Vidhan Sabha election results out on March 11th. Yogi appointed CM 8 days later on March 19th.

The 2021 Assam Vidhan Sabha election results out on May 3rd. Himanta Biswa Sarma became CM 7 days later on May 10th." “There are many more such examples," he said.

Several BJP leaders are criticising the Congress for the delay in deciding on the chief minister’s name in Karnataka amid hectic lobbying for the top post.

The results in Karnataka were declared on May 13 but the party has not finalised its chief ministerial face yet and the process of consultations is on.

Karnataka’s two chief ministerial aspirants Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday as the party held hectic consultations to decide on who would lead the government in the southern state.

BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya said a sorry state of affairs prevails in the Congress where Kharge sees himself more as a “postman".

“Want to watch the circus? Watch the Congress select their CM in Karnataka," he said on Twitter.

Referring to the lobbying by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the post of the chief minister, Malviya said, “The BJP also holds discussions and deliberations to elect its CMs and has often ensured a smooth transition of power, even between CMs. Despite elaborate consultations, you will never find BJP aspirants falling over each other, rallying supporters and issuing veiled threats to the party through the media."

“On the contrary, last evening, Lutyens journalists, who D K Shivakumar hosted at the Claridges, almost appointed Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka CM. Sorry state of affairs in Congress, where President Kharge sees himself more as a postman, let alone being a decision-maker or even part of the decision-making team… He keeps referring to some High Command," he added.