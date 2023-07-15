Trends :Maharashtra CabinetBengal Panchayat PollsOpposition Unity Delhi OrdinanceAjit Pawar
Congress Holds Strategy Meet For Northeastern States For The 2024 LS Polls

Kharge has been holding key strategy meetings with leaders of various states, including some that are due to go to polls later this year

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 13:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File: PTI)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File: PTI)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday met party leaders from six northeastern states and deliberated on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

During the meeting, the leaders from the states of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim also expressed concern over the "deteriorating" situation in Manipur, party sources said.

Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities, since early May.

    • Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland Ajoy Kumar and former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh were among those present at the meeting held at the AICC headquarters here.

    Kharge has been holding key strategy meetings with leaders of various states, including some that are due to go to polls later this year. He has already held separate meetings with leaders of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 15, 2023, 13:08 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 13:08 IST
