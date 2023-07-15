Congress Holds Strategy Meet For Northeastern States For The 2024 LS Polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday met party leaders from six northeastern states and deliberated on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

During the meeting, the leaders from the states of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim also expressed concern over the "deteriorating" situation in Manipur, party sources said.

Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities, since early May.