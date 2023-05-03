Trends :Sharad PawarKarnataka ElectionsAbhi(Neta)Minorities MatterJalandhar Bypolls
Congress Leader in Bihar Lodges Case Against Amit Shah

Congress Leader in Bihar Lodges Case Against Amit Shah

The case refers to comments made by Shah at a rally in Belagavi, Karnataka, on April 25 during which he said that if the Congress came to power, riots would take place in the state

May 03, 2023

Patna, India

The Congress leader alleged Amit Shah is deliberately making such statements in Karnataka to disturb communal harmony in the state. (PTI/File)
Pratibha Singh, a Congress leader in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, has lodged a case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that he was provoking communal tensions in the poll-bound Karnataka through his remarks.

The case refers to comments made by Shah at a rally in Belagavi, Karnataka, on April 25 during which he said that if the Congress came to power, riots would take place in the state.

“Through his speech, Amit Shah was trying to spread hatred and communal tension in Karnataka. He said that if Congress would come into power, riots would take place in the state. It is a provocative speech. Hence we have lodged a case (Number 490/23) under IPC sections of 153, 505(2) and 506 of IPC against him," Singh said.

“Amit Shah is deliberately making such statements in Karnataka to disturb communal harmony in the state," the Congress leader added.

Singh’s move could be seen as a response to the BJP in the wake of the separate criminal defamation cases against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Surat and Patna district courts.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

