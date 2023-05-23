Congress Leader UT Khader Files Nomination for Karnataka Assembly Speaker Post

Trends :New Parliament BuildingSatyendar JainKarnataka GovtNew Parliament RowAdhir Ranjan
As per the convention, the ruling party's nominee is, generally, unanimously elected as the Speaker

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 13:41 IST

Bengaluru, India

Khader, an MLA from Mangaluru Assembly segment, filed his nomination at the office of Assembly Secretary (Image/ ANI)
Former minister and five-time MLA UT Khader on Tuesday filed his nomination as Congress candidate for the post of Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Khader, an MLA from Mangaluru Assembly segment, filed his nomination at the office of Assembly Secretary, in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and other Congress leaders.

Election to the post of Speaker is scheduled for Wednesday.

If elected, Khader will be the first Muslim leader to serve in the post of Speaker of Karnataka Assembly.

Khader had served as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly and had also served as a minister in the past.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

first published: May 23, 2023, 13:41 IST
last updated: May 23, 2023, 13:41 IST
