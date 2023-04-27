Congress Leaders File Police Complaint Against Amit Shah, Other BJP Leaders for Alleged Hate Speech During Karnataka Campaigns

A police complaint was lodged on Thursday by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar, and DK Shivakumar, the Chief of Karnataka Congress, against several BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as stated in the copy of the complaint.

The complaint, submitted at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru, accused Amit Shah of delivering inflammatory remarks, inciting animosity and hostility, and defaming the opposition in his recent election campaigns in Karnataka.

“Union Home Minister has said that if Congress comes to power, then there will be communal riots. How can he say this? We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on this," Congress’ DK Shivakumar was quoted as saying to ANI.

According to report by news agency ANI, the complaint mentioned the name of Amit Shah, BJP leaders concerned and the organisers of the rally at Vijaypura and other locations in Karnataka on April 25.

“Speech given by Amit Shah was shockingly riddled with flagrantly false statements aimed at tarnishing the image of Indian National Congress by levelling false and unfounded allegations, with a clear objective of trying to create an atmosphere of communal disharmony amongst the gathered crowd and the individuals viewing it on other media platforms," read the complaint, reported ANI.

The complaint included a video link of the purported hate speech, along with references to several sections of the Indian Penal Code such as 153, 505(2), 171G, and 120B. Notably, Amit Shah is extensively campaigning as the BJP’s prominent face for the Karnataka Assembly Elections, which are slated for May 10.

