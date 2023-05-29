Trends :Rahul Gandhi in USPM Modi Amit Shah in Manipur Karnataka DAManish Sisodia
Home » Politics » Congress Leaders from Madhya Pradesh Meet Party Chief Kharge Over Poll Preparedness

Congress Leaders from Madhya Pradesh Meet Party Chief Kharge Over Poll Preparedness

Sources said the meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi, former chief minister Kamal Nath, among others

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 15:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressing a press conference. (Image: PTI/File)
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressing a press conference. (Image: PTI/File)

Top Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh on Monday met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the AICC headquarters here over the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Sources said the meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi, former chief minister Kamal Nath, among others. Kharge will also hold deliberations with party leaders from Rajasthan where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot will be in attendance.

Gehlot has already reached the national capital for the meet.

Advertisement

These interactions will be attended by state unit chiefs as well as party in-charges of both the poll-bound states.

These are also part of the Congress’ efforts to activate party cadres and prepare the ground for the assembly polls slated later this year.

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

Follow us on

first published: May 29, 2023, 15:00 IST
last updated: May 29, 2023, 15:00 IST
Read More