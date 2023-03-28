Congress Leaders Protesting Against Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification from Lok Sabha Detained in Delhi

Several Congress leaders and party workers were detained on Tuesday evening from near the Red Fort when they tried to march to Town Hall to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, officials said.

A senior police officer said they detained several protesters.

The Congress on Tuesday announced a protest march from Red Fort to Town Hall against Gandhi’s disqualification.

Sources said earlier in the day that Congress MPs would take part in the ‘Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March’ from the Red Fort at 7 pm.

They added that the MPs would carry torches during the march.

Advertisement

The Congress has said that it would take to the streets against Gandhi’s disqualification and reach out to the public on the issue.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24, a day after he was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Read all the Latest Politics News here