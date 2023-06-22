Trends :Opposition Patna MeetingBJP's Move Amid Oppn MeetDelhi OrdinanceUddhav ThackerayPM Modi
Congress Lodges Complaint with Kerala DGP Over Ruling CPI(M) Leader's Remarks

The "false" statement made by the ruling party secretary had brought disgrace to the entire Congress and was amounted to inciting riots against the party, the complaint said

PTI

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 00:03 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

KPCC general secretaries G Subodhan, G S Babu and P M Niyas also accompanied Radhakrishnan while lodging the complaint. (Representative image to show Congress logo flag/AP)
The opposition Congress in Kerala on Wednesday lodged a complaint with DGP Anil Kant seeking action against CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan over his recent remarks against KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran in connection with a POCSO case involving self-styled controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

The “false" statement made by the ruling party secretary had brought disgrace to the entire Congress and was amounted to inciting riots against the party, the complaint said.

The petition was lodged by KPCC general secretary T U Radhakrishnan.

It has been stated in the complaint that the accused had committed offences under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 153(A) (promoting enmity), 499 and 500 (defamation) and under the sections of the Kerala Police Act and so he should be punished.

The controversial statement had been widely circulated through social media as well, the petition pointed out.

KPCC general secretaries G Subodhan, G S Babu and P M Niyas also accompanied Radhakrishnan while lodging the complaint.

    • Citing a report that appeared in CPI(M) mouthpiece ‘Deshabhimani’, Govindan had said the victim has told Crime Branch that Sudhakaran was present at one of the locations where she was raped by Mavunkal.

    In a setback to the ruling party, the Crime Branch wing of Kerala Police on Sunday said the survivor of the rape case, in which Mavunkal was sentenced to life term, had not made any statement referring to Sudhakaran.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

