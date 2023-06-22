Congress Lodges Complaint with Kerala DGP Over Ruling CPI(M) Leader's Remarks

The opposition Congress in Kerala on Wednesday lodged a complaint with DGP Anil Kant seeking action against CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan over his recent remarks against KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran in connection with a POCSO case involving self-styled controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

The “false" statement made by the ruling party secretary had brought disgrace to the entire Congress and was amounted to inciting riots against the party, the complaint said.

The petition was lodged by KPCC general secretary T U Radhakrishnan.

It has been stated in the complaint that the accused had committed offences under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 153(A) (promoting enmity), 499 and 500 (defamation) and under the sections of the Kerala Police Act and so he should be punished.

The controversial statement had been widely circulated through social media as well, the petition pointed out.

KPCC general secretaries G Subodhan, G S Babu and P M Niyas also accompanied Radhakrishnan while lodging the complaint.