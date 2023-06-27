Congress Protests Against Power Tariff Hike in Delhi by AAP Govt

The Congress on Tuesday staged a demonstration against the AAP government in Delhi over a hike in power tariffs in the national capital.

The monthly electricity bills of the majority of domestic consumers in Delhi — who use more than 200 and up to 600 units — will be hiked by up to Rs 265 due to an increase in the power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC) levied by discoms, officials said on Monday.

Party leaders and workers, who gathered outside the AAP’s office in central Delhi, alleged that the city government has “failed to fulfil its promise" of providing free electricity to consumers.