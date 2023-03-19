Delhi Police Meets Rahul Over 'Sexual Assault' Remarks Made in Kashmir | Here's What He Had Said

Delhi Police on Sunday reached Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence to get details over some remarks he made in Kashmir during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in January.

While Congress leaders started a protest outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence as Delhi Police arrived to meet him, cops clarified that they had come to talk to him and get more details on his statement.

What Did Rahul Say in Kashmir?

Rahul Gandhi was issued a notice few days back over his “women are still being sexually assaulted" remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir.

According to police, Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that he met several women and they told him that they had been raped.

Advertisement

We’re trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims: Special CP (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said on Sunday.

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police had sent a questionnaire to the Congress leader and asked him “to give details about the women who approached him regarding sexual harassment".

Police had asked him to give details of these victims so that security could be provided to them, the officials said.

Congress Holds Protest

The police team headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Rahul Gandhi’s 12, Tughlaq Lane residence, had to pass through a protest by Congress workers before they could meet him. Several Congress workers were detained during their protest.

Advertisement

The team spent over two hours at his residence waiting for Rahul Gandhi, officials said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the police visit and said, “It has been 45 days since Bharat Jodo Yatra ended. They [Delhi police] are going for questioning after 45 days. If they are so much concerned why didn’t they go to him in February? Rahul Gandhi’s legal team will respond to it as per law."

Advertisement

After meeting Rahul Gandhi, Special CP Hooda said that the Congress leader sought time to give police the information they have asked for. “We held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. He said he needs some time and will give us the information which we’ve asked for. Today we’ve served a notice which has been accepted by his office and if questioning needs to be done then we will do it," Special CP(L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

Rahul Gandhi said it was a long yatra and he met many people and needs time to compile it, the officer said, adding that the Congress leaderassured that he will give the information soon. We will begin our proceedings as soon as we receive the information, Hooda said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here