Home » Politics » Congress Announces 'Unequivocal Opposition' to Delhi Ordinance; AAP Calls it Positive Development

Congress Announces 'Unequivocal Opposition' to Delhi Ordinance; AAP Calls it Positive Development

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also confirmed Congress' support to the party and called it a "positive development"

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 14:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Congress extended its support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Delhi ordinance issue a day before the big opposition meeting in Bengaluru. (File Image/PTI)
Congress extended its support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Delhi ordinance issue a day before the big opposition meeting in Bengaluru. (File Image/PTI)

A day before the big opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru, Congress has extended its support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Delhi ordinance issue. “We aren’t going to support it (Centre’s ordinance)," said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday.

“I think they (AAP) are going to join the meeting tomorrow. As for the ordinance (on control of services in Delhi), our stand is very clear. We are not going to support it," he added.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also confirmed Congress’ support for the party and called it a “positive development". “Congress announces its unequivocal opposition to the Delhi Ordinance. This is a positive development," the AAP leader tweeted.

On the other hand, senior Congress P Chidambaram hinted that the “leader of ‘united Opposition’ will emerge in due course". Chidambaram also said that the manner in which AAP took up the Delhi ordinance issue at the opposition meeting in Patna was “unfortunate".

The Congress party’s unclear stand on the Delhi ordinance issue was a major point of contention in the first opposition meeting held in Patna on June 23. The AAP had condemned the Grand Old Party for not supporting the Delhi government over the ordinance issue.

    • “The Congress’ hesitation and refusal to act as a team player will make it very difficult for the AAP to be a part of any alliance that includes the Congress," the AAP had said in a statement.

    Leaders of at least 24 non-BJP-aligned political parties are likely to attend the second opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 17-18. According to reports, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was absent during the Patna get-together, will also attend the Opposition Parties meeting being convened by Congress this time.

    first published: July 16, 2023, 13:44 IST
    last updated: July 16, 2023, 14:12 IST
