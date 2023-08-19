Congress Suspends Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar for 'Anti-party' Activities

Fuelling further crisis in an already depleting Punjab unit of the Congress, the disciplinary action committee of the AICC on Saturday suspended sitting Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar due to his alleged involvement in the anti-party activities.

Sandeep, the nephew of former Punjab Congress Chief, Sunil Jakhar who recently switched sides with the BJP and now heads its Punjab unit, was suspended on the recommendation of PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring, party sources said.

In the suspension notice, member secretary of the committee, Tariq Anwar alleged that Abohar MLA had been speaking against the PPCC chief and defending his uncle Sunil Jakhar.

It was further alleged that Jhakhar has not been participating in party programmes. His activities were recently criticised by Rajasthan Congress party Affairs in charge Sukhjinder Randhawa.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Jakhar in response to his suspension said that he would not apologise to Warring or the Congress Party. He also insinuated that switching parties might be on the cards but did not clarify this.

“I will not reply to the notice nor apologise to Raja Warring or the party. Options are always open, if Congress and Aam Aadmi Party can ally, anything can happen. Crossing over to BJP is futuristic, let’s see,’’ said Jakhar.

The now-suspended MLA also responded to Congress’s charge that the BJP flag was fluttering on his house, Sandeep said that he lives in the same home as his brother, who is associated with the BJP.

“There are other Congress leaders who have two flags at their house and brothers are in different parties, what about that?" he added.

Defending his work in the constituency and denying charges of engaging in anti-party activity Sandeep said, “Ever since I became an MLA, I am working for other people and people here understand it better, this is not an anti-party activity."