Home » Politics » Congress' 'umbrella' of Protection to Increase Your Income Was Stronger Than BJP 'propaganda': Kharge

Congress' 'umbrella' of Protection to Increase Your Income Was Stronger Than BJP 'propaganda': Kharge

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO), the annual per capita (net national income) at current prices is estimated at Rs 1,72,000 in 2022-23, up from Rs 86,647 in 2014-15, suggesting an increase of about 99 per cent

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 15:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Mallikarjun Kharge also put out a graphic which stated that between 2004 and 2014 (File Photo)
Mallikarjun Kharge also put out a graphic which stated that between 2004 and 2014 (File Photo)

With NSO data showing that India’s per capita income in nominal terms has doubled since the NDA came to power in 2014-15, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday termed it as “headlines management" and said his party’s “umbrella" of protection to increase people’s income was stronger than the BJP’s “propaganda".

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO), the annual per capita (net national income) at current prices is estimated at Rs 1,72,000 in 2022-23, up from Rs 86,647 in 2014-15, suggesting an increase of about 99 per cent.

“Do not fall in BJP’s trap of headlines management on India’s per capita income," Kharge said in a tweet.

Advertisement

“The ‘umbrella’ of protection offered by Congress was stronger to increase your income, than the ‘propaganda’ of the BJP!" the Congress president said.

RELATED NEWS

He also put out a graphic which stated that between 2004 and 2014, when the UPA was in power, India’s per capita income increased by 258.8 per cent.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 07, 2023, 15:05 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 15:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Satish Kaushik Passes Away At 66: Calendar, Pappu Pager, Kanshiram And His Other Iconic Film Roles

+11PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra And Other Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Holi, See Pics