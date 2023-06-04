Trends :Manish SisodiaMukhtar AnsariWrestlers vs WFI ChiefBihar Bridge CollapseAshwini Vaishnaw
Home » Politics » At Odisha Train Accident Media Briefing, Congress Slams Centre Over Air India: 'Had it Not Been Sold...'

At Odisha Train Accident Media Briefing, Congress Slams Centre Over Air India: 'Had it Not Been Sold...'

Coromandel Train Accident in Odisha: The Congress leader further said that air fares need to be checked as it is 'concerning if prices of air tickets are increasing on the affected routes'

Advertisement

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 14:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Balasore: Pawan Khera slammed Centre for their 'photo opportunity' and asked what were so many cameramen doing during PM Modi's visit to the Odisha train accident site. (PTI)
Balasore: Pawan Khera slammed Centre for their 'photo opportunity' and asked what were so many cameramen doing during PM Modi's visit to the Odisha train accident site. (PTI)

Amid the derailment of Coromandel Express train in Odisha, the Congress on Sunday took the opportunity to slam the Centre for selling state-owned Air India to Tata Sons. “Had the airline been with the government, planes could have been flown at the earliest to help stranded people after triple-train accident in Balasore, Pawan Khera said.

The Congress leader further said that air fares need to be checked as it is “concerning if prices of air tickets are increasing on the affected routes". His statement came after people took to Twitter to share exorbitant prices on the accident-hit route.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of airfares that soared to over 16,000 for one-way tickets from Kolkata to Bengaluru. “Airlines, however, fleece distressed people with impunity. Airfares shoot up after every such emergency," the social media user said.

The complaints have come even after the civil aviation ministry asked airlines to keep a tab on fares for flights to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports in Odisha. The advisory came in the wake of the Odisha train tragedy.

The guidelines further stated that people will not be required to pay extra charges for cancellation and rescheduling of any flight. Airlines have also been asked to provide full assistance to bring the remains of those deceased in the horrific accident, back to their resident states.

Pawan Khera slammed the government for their “photo opportunity" and the BJP’s “strong belief in PR (public relations)". “Why so many cameras when PM Modi visited the accident site? He even changed his clothes," Khera claimed.

top videos
  • Siddhant Chaturvedi & Navya Naveli Nanda Return From Goa Vacation Together; So It's Official Now?
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation
  • Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
  • SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan's Chemistry Outdoes A Mediocre Showreel
  • Priyanka Chopra Fan Girls Over Beyonce, Dances Her Heart Out At Queen Bee's Renaissance Concert
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sumedha KirtiSumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both a...Read More

    first published: June 04, 2023, 13:15 IST
    last updated: June 04, 2023, 14:26 IST
    Read More