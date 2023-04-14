'Corruption of Rs 1.34 L Cr': BJP's Annamalai Shares 'DMK Files', Tamil Nadu's Ruling Party Finds It 'Funny'

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai launched a fresh salvo at the state government with what he called the “DMK Files", comprising a list of assets allegedly amassed from unknown sources of income. Annamalai put out a list of assets and properties worth over Rs 1.34 lakh crore, linking them to the family controlling the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, chief minister MK Stalin, his son and sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and son-in-law Sabareesan.

Targeting the CM, Annamalai alleged that he was paid Rs 200 crore for favouring a company to secure contracts for the Chennai Metro Rail project ahead of the 2011 state assembly polls.

“Our allegation through our sources is for the election that happened in 2011. The DMK party and the then deputy chief minister MK Stalin accepted a Rs 200-crore bribe from Alstom through two technical consultants based out of Singapore and Hong Kong…We will be writing to the CBI and I will be the complainant in this issue," the BJP leader said.

The DMK responded sharply, challenging Annamalai to initiate legal proceedings in the alleged Rs 200 crore bribe case. “If Annamalai said this happened in 2011, what was the Central Bureau of Investigation team doing since 2014 when the BJP came to power?" RS Bharathi, DMK organising secretary, questioned.

The ruling party also dealt with the corruption charge in a lighter vein. Bharathi said, “We thought he would speak about corruption, but he didn’t. This is just funny and we are laughing at his ignorance. How did he even clear the IPS exam? He can add as many zeroes as he wants. What is funny is that the agencies that should investigate these allegations are the I-T, ED, and CBI. These come under the Centre. Is he criticising us or Modi ji?"

While Annamalai said part 2 of the DMK Files will be released soon, the ruling party said these allegations won’t affect its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In the months to come, the war of words is set to escalate as both parties prepare for the election season. The DMK challenged Annamalai to submit documents to prove his allegations within 15 days or face legal cases.

