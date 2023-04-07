Home » Politics » Country Won't Forgive Opposition for Disrupting Parliament Over Rahul's Disqualification: Amit Shah

Country Won't Forgive Opposition for Disrupting Parliament Over Rahul's Disqualification: Amit Shah

Democracy is not in danger, it is casteism and dynastic politics ('parivarwad') which are in danger, Shah said

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 15:09 IST

Kaushambi, India

Amit Shah exhorted people to elect Narendra Modi as prime minister once again in 2024 (File PTI Photo)
Amit Shah exhorted people to elect Narendra Modi as prime minister once again in 2024 (File PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that people would not forgive the opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha based on a legislation brought by the Congress-led UPA government.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Kaushambi Mahotsav, he exhorted people to elect Narendra Modi as prime minister once again in 2024 for the all-around welfare of all sections of society.

“The country will not forgive opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification… Democracy is not in danger, it is casteism and dynastic politics (‘parivarwad’) which are in danger," Shah said.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhry also attended the event.

RELATED NEWS

In a big blow to the Congress, its leader Rahul Gandhi was on March 24 disqualified from Lok Sabha, nearly 24 hours after a Surat court convicted him in a defamation case, an action the opposition party slammed as BJP’s “vindictive politics" and vowed to fight legally and politically.

The court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his remark, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" The disqualification will bar 52-year-old Gandhi, a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 07, 2023, 15:09 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 15:09 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Sets Internet On Fire With Her Bold Photos In Bright Pink Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+9PHOTOS

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurana, Rajkummar Rao Among Stars At Jubilee Screening, See Pics