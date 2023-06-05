Trends :Karnataka Anti-Cow Slaughter Law 9 Years of Modi GovtWrestlers vs WFI ChiefBihar Bridge CollapseOdisha Train Accident
CPM Leader Slams BJP Govt on Law and Order in Tripura

Chaudhury, who is the leader of the party in the Assembly, said people living in rural areas were facing difficulties because of prolonged dry spells and reduction in MGNREGA works

Chaudhury told reporters on Sunday, besides the killings, the state had also witnessed 78 deaths by suicide, 12 rapes and 137 molestation cases since March 10 (Image: IANS File)

Expressing concern on Tripura’s law and order, senior CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury said the northeastern state had recorded 16 murders after the BJP returned to power for the second time in March.

Chaudhury told reporters on Sunday, besides the killings, the state had also witnessed 78 deaths by suicide, 12 rapes and 137 molestation cases since March 10. The CPI(M) leader said 17 cases of domestic violence had also been recorded in the last three months.

The crime chart during BJP’s second innings reflects the state’s overall law and order situation. This is the true picture of the party’s good governance claims, he said. He said the number of government employees had dipped from 1.50 lakh during the tenure of Left Front government to less a lakh now.

Chaudhury, who is the leader of the party in the Assembly, said people living in rural areas were facing difficulties because of prolonged dry spells and reduction in MGNREGA works.

