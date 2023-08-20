CWC Adds New Players Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot to Line-Up: Let Team Kharge’s Game Begin!

Team Kharge is ready, with the challenge to make the Congress battle-ready. The two inclusions to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) — Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot — are significant, with powerful messaging.

THE ONE WHO CHALLENGED KHARGE

First, Tharoor. When he decided to contest the Congress presidential polls against Mallikarjun Kharge, who clearly was the chosen one, many in the party were unhappy with the way Tharoor was conducting the campaign. In fact, some leaders, who were part of Team Tharoor, had told News18 then that they were often warned to back off. Many snide comments were made at Tharoor for contesting despite knowing that he didn’t have the numbers.

At times, Tharoor’s comments seemed to help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His detractors in the party would complain that the three-time MP will always be someone they cannot trust. He was seen as an outsider when he made his political debut and contested the Lok Sabha polls.

THE ONE WHO DIFFERED FROM CONG’S VIEWS

After three wins, his political acumen has been acknowledged. But given the times that he has differed from his party’s stand, he has failed to earn 100% trust of colleagues.

Like, when Tharoor, despite the Congress raising questions over sengol, said, “Everyone must embrace this symbol." Or, when he was named as the brand ambassador of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan by the PM. Tharoor had, in fact, even conceded that the elections in the party were “not a level playing field".

But it all seems to be a thing of the past. Tharoor’s inclusion to the CWC, which is the most powerful body of the Congress, shows that the top leadership feels he must get his due. It also shows that as far as the Gandhis and Kharge are concerned, there is no ill will against him.

As a member of the CWC, Tharoor’s position in Kerala, where he will face a tough battle for the fourth time, too, will be elevated.

CLEAR DIRECTION TO PILOT AHEAD OF RAJASTHAN POLLS

The other important inclusion is of Sachin Pilot. It is a clear message to Gehlot’s and his supporters — Sachin Pilot is important. Ahead of the Rajasthan polls, the messaging becomes even more critical, as the party has made it clear that it won’t name a CM face.

Pilot was dropped as the star campaigner during the Karnataka polls. It had raised speculation that he was out of favour. But now his entry into the CWC has cleared the air. However, there is no guarantee that being a CWC member will work for him completely in Rajasthan.

But it is clear that in national affairs and ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Pilot will play a key role.

The 50-under-50 proposal to get in young blood in CWC, however, has not been accepted. Seniors such as Anand Sharma and AK Antony have been accommodated in the CWC.