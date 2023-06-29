Damage Control Exercise, Won't Save Cong from Defeat in Chhattisgarh: BJP, AAP on Singh Deo As Deputy CM

The BJP and the AAP on Thursday took a dig at the Congress over TS Singh Deo's appointment as Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister and asked if he will be the party's chief ministerial face in the upcoming elections since people have lost faith in the incumbent CM, Bhupesh Baghel. A scion of the erstwhile Sarguja royal family, Singh Deo is currently holding Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Twenty Point Implementation, and Commercial Tax (GST) portfolios in the state government.

The ruling Congress announced on Wednesday that party president Mallikarjun Kharge had approved the proposal for his appointment as the deputy chief minister.

Reacting to the development, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said Congress president Kharge appointing Singh Deo as deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh is deeply problematic as it usurps Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's constitutional mandate. "Before Karnataka, Baghel used to fund the Congress, but soon after winning Karnataka, once an alternate source of funding was available, he was cut to size, the BJP leader charged in a tweet, adding, It is a case of Gandhis using a regional satrap, an OBC leader, till it was convenient, and then dumping him." "Will Singh Deo now be projected as the CM face since Baghel faces massive corruption charges and has become a liability? Malviya also asked.

Commenting on the development, the AAP's Chhattisgarh in-charge Sanjeev Jha said that with its decision to appoint Singh Deo as deputy chief minister ahead of the state assembly polls, the Congress has accepted that the people of Chhattisgarh do not have faith in Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. "It's a damage control exercise by the Congress high command but it is not going to help the party in the state as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has caused a lot of losses to the people of the state by looting its resources, Jha told PTI.

The AAP leader asked the Congress to make it clear who will be the chief ministerial candidate of the party in the assembly polls due to be held this year. "Congress high command has not cleared the party's stand on this. They should clear their stand if Singh Deo will the face of the party and if there is no faith in Baghel now…. There is confusion among people and Congress workers as well (on this issue), Jha added.