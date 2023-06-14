Damage Control? Shiv Sena ‘Corrects’ Shinde Ad After Fadnavis Camp Sees Red; Oppn Says Tie-up in Danger

A day after the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena placed a full-page advertisement in several Maharashtra newspapers quoting a survey that showed the chief minister had an upper hand for the top post over BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, the party seemed to be in damage control mode.

On Wednesday, a ‘corrected’ version of the advertisement appeared in newspapers with photos of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and late Shiv Sena leader from Thane Anand Dighe along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the top. The new ad also has symbols of both parties as compared to yesterday’s advertisement which only featured Shiv Sena’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. Apart from space for photos of nine Shiv Sena cabinet ministers, the ad has a photo of Shinde and Fadnavis together.

The latest advertisement has given fodder to the Opposition in Maharashtra. NCP MP and newly elected working president of the party Supriya Sule said: “It looks like the design of this advertisement has come from Delhi. Even we want to know who is the well-wisher giving these big advertisements for which one may have to spend crores of rupees?"

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut said: “Nothing is well in the Shinde-Fadnavis alliance. This new ad has appeared because of pressure from Fadnavis. If Fadnavis is not happy, the party should take it seriously and try to speak with him."

However, rubbishing the allegations, cabinet minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai said: “Yesterday’s advertisement was not given by Shiv Sena party. That ad created confusion in the alliance and hence, today’s ad was given to clear all this confusion."

Nitesh Rane, MLA and BJP leader, echoed the sentiment. “We need to see who is Sanjay Raut in our ‘Maha-Yuti’ who is trying to escalate the tension in the alliance," he charged.