'Dangerous For Country If...': In Letter From Jail, Sisodia Questions PM's Education; Mentions Chai, AI & Youth

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has written to the country, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualifications. In the letter shared by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter, Sisodia alleged that PM Modi does not understand the importance of education.

The letter begins by mentioning how the world is making strides in science and technology and goes on to compare that with PM Modi’s earlier remarks. “Science and technology are witnessing a boom and the world is talking about Artificial Intelligence (AI). At the same time, when I hear the Prime Minister suggest that pipes filled with contaminated water and its toxic gas can be used to make chai (tea), my heart drops," the letter reads.

“(Narendra) Modi does not understand science… Modi ji does not understand the importance of education," Sisodia claimed in the letter, alleging that 60,000 schools have been closed in the country in the last few years. “It is necessary to have an educated prime minister for the progress of India," he said.

Advertisement

Sisodia further claims in the letter that school and college students make fun of PM Modi. “When the PM says planes flying behind the clouds cannot be traced on the radar, he becomes a laughing stock for the world. When he makes such statements, the world comes to know how he lacks education and that he doesn’t have basic knowledge of science and technology," Sisodia states in the letter.

Sisodia further talks about the Indian youth and their “aspirational" attitude. He writes, “The youth today wants to conquer the world and is always on the lookout for an opportunity. But does a less educated PM have the capacity to fulfil their dreams?"

The CBI had on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Read all the Latest Politics News here