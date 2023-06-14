Trends :Senthil BalajiJawahar Lal NehruSenthil & EDBJP-AIADMK Tie-UpState, Lok Sabha Polls
Home » Politics » Days After Kolhapur Violence; Raj Thackeray Cuts Birthday Cake Carrying Aurangzeb's Image

Days After Kolhapur Violence; Raj Thackeray Cuts Birthday Cake Carrying Aurangzeb's Image

The cake with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and a loudspeaker imprinted on it was brought to the MNS leader by his supporters from Raigad

Advertisement

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 00:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Raj Thackeray celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday. (PTI)
Raj Thackeray celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday. (PTI)

Amid the ongoing uproar over the images of Aurangzeb being shared online, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray celebrated his 55th birthday by cutting a cake that carried the infamous Mughal ruler’s picture.

The cake with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and a loudspeaker imprinted on it was brought to the MNS leader by his supporters from Raigad, ANI reported.

In a dramatic ceremony, the video of which has gone viral, Raj Thackeray, known for his fierce pro-Hindu rhetoric, took a knife and symbolically cut Aurangzeb’s throat (in the image imprinted on the cake) amid cheers and clapping by the gathering.

Advertisement

This comes as Maharashtra is already reeling from a controversy related to Aurangzeb’s images going viral on social media.

Tension gripped Kolhapur last week after two men allegedly put 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s image along with an offensive audio message as their social media status.

The next day, the police had to disperse hundreds of protesters after they hurled stones during a demonstration at Shivaji Chowk.

The cake carried pictures of loudspeakers as well, a symbol which has largely been associated with Raj Thakceray’s campaign against Azan being played in loudspeakers in Maharashtra.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • The use of loudspeakers, especially during Azan - the Muslim call for prayer, has been a huge and contentious issue in Maharashtra politics with leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and even Uddhav Thackeray being vocal about it.

    It has previously led to clashes and unrest in several parts of the state.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 14, 2023, 22:48 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 00:02 IST
    Read More