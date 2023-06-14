Days After Kolhapur Violence; Raj Thackeray Cuts Birthday Cake Carrying Aurangzeb's Image

Amid the ongoing uproar over the images of Aurangzeb being shared online, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray celebrated his 55th birthday by cutting a cake that carried the infamous Mughal ruler’s picture.

The cake with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and a loudspeaker imprinted on it was brought to the MNS leader by his supporters from Raigad, ANI reported.

In a dramatic ceremony, the video of which has gone viral, Raj Thackeray, known for his fierce pro-Hindu rhetoric, took a knife and symbolically cut Aurangzeb’s throat (in the image imprinted on the cake) amid cheers and clapping by the gathering.

Advertisement

This comes as Maharashtra is already reeling from a controversy related to Aurangzeb’s images going viral on social media.

Tension gripped Kolhapur last week after two men allegedly put 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s image along with an offensive audio message as their social media status.

The next day, the police had to disperse hundreds of protesters after they hurled stones during a demonstration at Shivaji Chowk.

The cake carried pictures of loudspeakers as well, a symbol which has largely been associated with Raj Thakceray’s campaign against Azan being played in loudspeakers in Maharashtra.