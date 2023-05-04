'Decision to Quit for Party's Future': Sharad Pawar to NCP Workers Protesting Over His Resignation

Amid protests against Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as NCP chief, the veteran politician on Thursday said he resigned “for party’s future" and to create a new leadership. He urged party workers and his supporters to discontinue the agitation. Two days ago, the NCP patriarch made a surprising move by stepping down as the president of the party following which many senior leaders and workers implored him to reconsider his decision.

“Took the decision to quit as NCP chief for party’s future. I respect your sentiments. I should have discussed my plans with all of you and taken you into confidence. But I know you wouldn’t have allowed me to take the decision (of stepping down as party chief). But I am requesting protesters to discontinue the protest," Pawar said as he met NCP workers protesting against his decision to resign as party chief outside the YB Chavan Centre.

Pawar said he will take a final decision in the next couple of days and the sentiments of party workers will not be ignored. Party workers who had gathered to meet Pawar told News18 that the veteran had assured them that a decision on the new face for the NCP will be taken within two days.

Earlier in the day, the NCP said the committee set up by Pawar to deliberate on his successor will urge him to take back his resignation and denied the claim in a Saamana editorial that some senior leaders were inclined towards the BJP. The party’s chief spokesperson, Mahesh Tapase, said the party workers do not want Pawar to step down.

“The committee set up by Pawar saheb will meet tomorrow to deliberate on the issue and request him to take back his resignation," Tapase said, adding that the entire NCP was united and will put up candidates against the BJP to ensure the MVA wins maximum seats in the 2024 assembly elections.

On Wednesday, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said there was no question of picking Pawar’s successor until there was a final decision on his announcement to quit the post.

(With PTI inputs)

