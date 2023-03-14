'Defeat' Modi Remark to Inquiry on Pulwama Attack, Rajasthan Congress Protest Draws Flak From BJP

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday asked party members to “defeat" Prime Minister Modi if they wanted to get rid of industrialists like Gautam Adani.

Randhawa made this comments while addressing a protest meeting against BJP government for not agreeing to form a joint parliamentary committee to look into the allegations made by the US firm Hindenburg against the Adani Group.

“If Adani and Ambani have to be removed, Modi should be finished first… then defeat the BJP," he said.

Everyone is talking about Adani while they should be talking about Modi. He is destroying the country and the BJP at the Centre is selling the nation. So, our fight is not with Adani but directly with the BJP, Randhawa said during the protest.

Cong Demands Inquiry Into Pulwama Attack

The Congress leader also demanded an inquiry into the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. “Till date, it is not known how the jawans were martyred," he said.

Reacting to the demand, state BJP president Satish Poonia said Congress was “anti-army" and what Randhawa said was an insult to martyrs.

“I think that the statement of Randhawa reflects the character of the Congress. The statements of the Congress leaders proves that they are against the country, against the army, against the martyrdom," Poonia said in a statement.

The Congress held several protests Monday across the country over the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Congress Protest Near Jaipur Civil Lines

Rajasthan ministers, party MLAs and workers took part in the Jaipur protest held near the gate of Civil Lines Gate.

Randhawa said PM Modi has brought the East India Company in the form of Adani and now businessmen like him are deciding the country’s policy, not the prime minister.

Hindenburg Research has accused Adani Group of fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation.

The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations.

The Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding the Centre to form a joint parliamentary committee to look into the Adani issue.

Randhawa also urged the party’s women workers to work towards strengthening the Congress.

He said, “We have to work for the Congress (as a whole), we don’t have to work for any individual … Congress does not run in the name of anyone." Earlier, hitting at the prime minister, state president Govind Singh Dotasra said that the people of the country were cheated by a particular person and his own political gains and election funding.

