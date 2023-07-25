Delhi: AAP to Stage Protest at Jantar Mantar Over Manipur Issue

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will stage a protest on Tuesday over the situation in strife-torn Manipur and against alleged incidents of brutality against women in the northeastern state. The protest will be staged at Jantar Mantar.

"The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a peaceful protest at 4 pm on Tuesday at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the increasing violence and brutality against women in Manipur. All friends are appealed to reach Jantar Mantar at 4 pm," AAP’s Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai said in a tweet in Hindi.